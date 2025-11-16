Aditya Roy Kapur's Secret To Staying Fit At 40 Is A Protein-Packed Diet Loaded With Eggs

Aditya Roy Kapur, who turns 40 today, continues to captivate fans with his films, fitness, and disciplined lifestyle. His enviable physique is a result of dedicated training and a nutrient-rich diet. In a 2020 interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Aashiqui 2 actor revealed that he relies on a protein-heavy diet to stay fit.

Aditya Roy Kapur Adds Protein To His Diet Via Eggs

Asked about his three-time meal plan, Aditya Roy Kapur revealed at the time that he consumes a bowl of “oats with some eggs” in the morning. It is followed by three chapatis, chicken and some type of bhaji for lunch. A true-blue egg-lover, the actor admitted having six eggs as part of his evening snacks. Meanwhile, for dinner, he eats meat and vegetables. His favourite dish? Chicken curry. “I eat it every day,” he said.

Aditya Roy Kapur also confessed that he likes to have small meals in between throughout the day, which also includes fruits. Some of his favourite food items were mangoes, bhindi and prawns.

Aditya Roy Kapur's Favourite Cheat Meals

When it came to cheat day meals, Aditya Roy Kapur shared that he loves Indian food. But some of the items close to his heart were mutton curry with chapati or the classic mutton biryani. His ideal dessert list included gajar ka halwa, “tubs of ice cream”, apple pie, waffles and pancakes.

Previously, Aditya Roy Kapoor talked about having the same kind of breakfast for eight years. The actor, who appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's What Women Want podcast, shared, “I have been eating the same breakfast for the last 8 years. It is basically oats, infused with some flavour and eggs are also infused in that.”

He added, “You do not even come to know there are eggs in it. You do not feel eggy, it feels really nice. And I get a kick of something sweet in the morning, with a little fruit.”

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu.

