Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Looked Glorious While Tying The Knot In Traditional Manipuri Wedding Ensembles

A love story with a fairytale ending is always a good way to begin an account of a wedding. Wedding season has officially taken over and Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's big moment is the latest addition to the list of Bollywood couples tying the knot. Congratulations are in order for the couple as they made it official in every possible way. The duo posted their ethereal wedding pictures on Instagram and posted, "From today, we are One." What stood out was their simple, yet culturally-rooted and traditional approach to the wedding. With approximately 38 lakh weddings set to happen in India this year, the couple's stand-apart wedding in traditional Manipuri style was indeed something unique to witness.

Giving a break to those pastels and subtle dreamy themes, the couple tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding in Imphal. Ditching contemporary fits, they opted for ethnic Manipuri outfits. With white and gold contrast, their looks radiated a culturally rich aura. Randeep Hooda opted for a monochrome white look paired with a white and gold headgear that matched the look perfectly.

Lin Laishram made for a beautiful bride in her best traditional way. She aced a Potloi or Polloi, which is basically a sturdy cylindrical skirt made with hard fabric and bamboo. It featured a bright colour and was embellished with shiny details. What really stole the show was her extremely heavy-duty jewellery game. She was doused in temple jewellery, from literally head-to-toe. The unique golden headgear added a stylish edge to her overall look.

With many more weddings pleasantly looming on the horizon, we have no doubt that just like this one, we will come across many noteworthy style and glamour moments to report on soon.