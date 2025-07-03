Lifestyle Expert Reveals Common Everyday Practices That Affect Your Mental Health

Lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho has shared a thoughtful post on Instagram. He has highlighted some health concerns triggered by certain practices that are followed blindly by many. A healthy diet and regular exercise are not enough. It's because holistic wellness is a different ballgame. You have to attune to your mind and body, practicing physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual well-being. Turning a blind eye to any one of these aspects may not always give you the desired benefits.

Luke Coutinho begins his 5-page slide with a warning that says, “The most dangerous things for your health happening across the country right now: Junk and ultra-processed food, non-regulated IV drip treatments, supplement quality and self-dosing, sleep deprivation, vapes, over-exercising and not exercising.”

Luke Coutinho's list does not end here. According to him, the other factors affecting our health include chronic stress, a negative mindset of pulling people down to feel bigger and for personal growth, a selfish work attitude, avoiding sunlight, prolonged social media scrolling and new binging, following trendy diets and fads without proper knowledge and eating what you feel right even when sick.

In his next set, Luke Coutinho discourages relying on alternative medicine and advises people to never take allopathy. Without taking names, he blames nutritionists for “stopping patients from taking medicines in the name of food as medicine.” The lifestyle guru further discourages people from being nosy and overly curious about others' lives instead of focusing on themselves.

Additionally, Luke Coutinho expresses his dissatisfaction with the beauty and food sector. He raises objections to “hot food being packed in plastic and eaten one hour later, 10-minute food delivery, fresh produce in 10 minutes, botox and quick beauty schemes, and misusing red light therapy and cold baths” just to look “cool”. As per the expert, when “it's lifestyle and action” that needs to change, blaming genes is useless.

On a concluding note, Luke Countinho condemns practices like “wokeism, chasing likes and validation over realness and over and under socialising.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.