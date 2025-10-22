How American Singer Jelly Roll Lost Nearly 90 Kg And Overcame His "Food Addiction"

Country singer Jelly Roll is inspiring fans around the world with his impressive transformation. The artist, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, has made major progress on his health journey – and the results are impossible to miss.

Recently, Jelly Roll arrived in Australia to kick off his debut headlining tour. Fans were quick to notice his noticeably leaner appearance.

A Long Road To Change

Jelly Roll has always been open about his struggles with weight. At one point, he revealed that he weighed more than 550 pounds (249 Kg). But now, according to People, he has lost nearly 200 pounds (90 Kg): something he has achieved through steady effort and self-discipline.

The star's transformation did not come overnight.

It took consistent workouts and a major shift in his eating habits. “I wanna be on the cover of ‘Men's Health' by March of 2026,” he said during an episode of his wife Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast. Setting that goal, he added, was a way to push himself to keep going and stay focused.

From Food Addiction To Balance

For Jelly Roll, the biggest challenge was not the gym. It was changing his relationship with food. The Son of a Sinner singer has spoken honestly about his food addiction and how it shaped much of his life.

He told People that healthy eating was not something he grew up with in Tennessee, which made the process even harder. The singer admitted that he had to change the way he “looked at food for the last 39 years."

But once he began to see progress, the motivation came naturally. He described it as an “avalanche” effect, where small victories build up and create unstoppable momentum.

Focused On The Future

Now, Jelly Roll is channelling his energy toward his ultimate goal – gracing the cover of Men's Health magazine by March 2026.

His story is proof that change is possible with commitment and consistency. From struggling with food addiction to embracing fitness and balance, Jelly Roll's journey is not just about weight loss – it is about taking charge of life, one healthy choice at a time.