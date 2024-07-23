Yash's New Look For Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. Pic Shared By Stylist

Image Instagrammed by Alex Vijaykanth. (courtesy: AlexVijaykanth)

Yash is making headlines for his dramatic transformation. The KGF star has embraced the new look for his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. The celebrity hairstylist behind this striking transformation, Alex Vijaykanth, has shared insights about the new hairdo on Instagram. In the pic, Yash is sitting on a barber's chair as gets a trim. In his caption, Alex wrote, “Crafting a look that's truly explosive. A custom pompadour for Rocking Star Yash! From the iconic long hair look to the shorter, edgier and intense style for Toxic. Creating a hairstyle that perfectly complements characters played by Yash is a challenge I relish, and this pompadour is a testament to it.”

Alex Vijaykanth also talked about how Yash's latest look became a hot topic on social media. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “It was absolutely wonderful. We hadn't even reached the hotel when the first pictures started circulating online. Within minutes, the internet exploded and his look became a topic of discussion on all social media platforms. The reaction was overwhelming but in the best way. We were completely caught off guard by the immediate and massive impact it had. I'm glad to have been a part of his transformation.”

In April, the makers of Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups issued a statement and announced the details regarding the film's shoot. It read, "Due to the lack of optimal facilities, all our big films end up being shot outside the state. Yash has long expressed that concern, and to change that, we at KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations are kickstarting the shooting of Toxic in Karnataka. We have already erected massive sets, creating many job opportunities and avenues for people at ground level, technicians and budding talent in the state. We are working towards making a film of global potential.” Click here to read the full statement.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups has been directed by Geetu Mohandas. The movie has been jointly bankrolled by Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.