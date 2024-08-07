Viral: Ahead Of <i>Toxic</i> Shoot, Yash Visits Temples With Family

KGF star Yash is all set to begin shooting for his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. According to a note shared by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X (formerly known as Twitter), the shoot is scheduled to start on Thursday, August 8. Taran Adarsh has also attached two pictures of Yash visiting different temples in Karnataka before filming the project. The star was accompanied by his wife Radhika Pandit and their kids, Ayra and Yatharv. Toxic's producer Venkat K Narayana was also spotted with Yash and his family. In his detailed note, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Yash to start shooting Toxic on August 8… After the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash will begin shoot of his next film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups on [Thursday] August 8, 2024 [8-8-8] in Bengaluru.”

Highlighting how 8 seems to be a lucky number for Yash, the film critic added, “Interestingly, the number 8 has a strong association with Yash… It also matches his birth date and the date on which the official announcement of Toxic was made. Yash was spotted visiting several temples in Karnataka with his wife Radhika Pandit and producer Venkat K Narayana today. Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas.”

Xclusiv… YASH TO START SHOOTING ‘TOXIC' ON 8 AUG… After the Blockbuster success of #KGF2, #Yash will begin shoot of his next film #Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups on [Thursday] 8 Aug 2024 [8-8-8] in #Bengaluru.



Interestingly, the number 8 has a strong association with… pic.twitter.com/wCrZ3db86Z — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 6, 2024

Last month, Yash underwent a dramatic hair transformation for his role in Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. Celebrity hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth, who curated this look, shared details about the hairdo on Instagram. In the snap, Yash is seen seated on a chair while getting a trim. “Crafting a look that's truly explosive. A custom pompadour for Rocking Star Yash! From the iconic long hair look to the shorter, edgier and intense style for Toxic. Creating a hairstyle that perfectly complements characters played by Yash is a challenge I relish, and this pompadour is a testament to it,” Alex wrote in his caption.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups will hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the movie has been collectively produced by Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.