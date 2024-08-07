Yash's <i>Toxic</i> To Go On Floors On This Date

KGF fame Yash is all set to kick-start the shoot of his new film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The film will go on floors on August 8 in Bengaluru, as per the information obtained by the PR team of the Toxic project. Ahead of the start of the shoot, Yash recently visited Shri Sadashiva Rudra Surya Temple, Shri Manjunatheshwara Temple in Dharmastala, and Kukke Subramanya Temple in Subramanya, in Karnataka. Geetu Mohandas has come on board to direct Toxic. Lately, several media reports suggested that actor Tara Sutaria is the second female lead in the film and will essay the role of Yash's love interest.

Reacting to such reports, Tara in July, took to Instagram and penned a cryptic note. In the note, she wrote that the "articles released over the last few days about a project and her" were not true.

Without mentioning the film's name, Tara posted, "Hello all! The articles released over the last few days about a project and I are false and not shared by me."She added, "Whenever there is something to share, I will share it with all of you! My love always. PS - Nobody is second to anyone."

Toxic was announced in December 2023. Taking to Instagram, Yash shared a post, which he captioned, "'What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC."Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 10, 2025. The film is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia.

Earlier, actor Kareena Kapoor was also rumoured to be a part of the film. However, an official announcement regarding the film's female cast has not been made yet.

