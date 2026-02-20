<i>Grey's Anatomy, Euphoria</i> Star Eric Dane Dies At 53 After ALS Battle

Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane died following a battle with ALS. He was 53.

His representative, Melissa Bank, confirmed the news in a statement to USA TODAY on Thursday, February 19.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," the statement said.

"He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight," the statement continued.

"He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time," the statement read.

When Eric Dane Revealed His Battle With ALS

Dane revealed his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in a People interview last year. He later revealed he had lost use of his right arm.

Three weeks prior to his death, Dane dropped out of an ALS Network gala "due to the physical realities of living with ALS," the organization said in a January 25 statement to USA TODAY.

The actor was to be honoured with the Dean and Kathleen Rasmussen Advocate of the Year Award.

Eric Dane's Notable Work

In one of his final roles, Dane played a firefighter diagnosed with ALS on NBC's Brilliant Minds.

He's best known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan, aka McSteamy, on Grey's Anatomy. Dane, who plays Cal Jacobs on HBO's Euphoria, reprised his role in the upcoming third season which will drop in April this year.

Dane is survived by his wife, actress and model Rebecca Gayheart and their daughters Billie and Georgia.