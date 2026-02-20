Grey's Anatomy Actor Eric Dane Dies A Year After His ALS Diagnosis: What You Need To Know About The Disease

Eric Dane, widely recognised for playing Dr. Mark Sloan on the TV drama Grey's Anatomy, has died at 53, his family confirmed on Thursday. The actor had revealed in April 2025 that he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In a statement shared with CBS News, his family said he passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, surrounded by close friends, his wife, and daughters, Billie and Georgia. The actor had recently opened up about this ALS diagnosis and progression, revealing that that the disease had resulted in the loss of function in his right arm.

Even though amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is rare, Eric Dane's public openness and commitment to spreading awareness had sparked an important conversation about early detection and care. But to understand what this neurological disease is and how it progresses for global health awareness, you need to understand why and how it manifests in the human body. It globally affects around 3 to 5 cases per 100,000 people worldwide. And in India, there are 1.5 to 2 cases per 100,000, lower than most Western countries but rising due to better diagnosis and awareness. Here is what you should know about the disease, causes, symptoms, treatment, and how to minimize the risks.

What Is ALS?

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a neurodegenerative disease, which basically means that the brain is affected and leads to a breakdown in motor skills. Specifically, the brain and spinal cord are affected primarily, which leads to a breakdown in motor function. ALS has a different way of affecting every person and affects the motor neurons of the brain and muscle control by attacking the nervous system.

Causes Of ALS

The possible causes of ALS can be genetic factors, which affect 5 to 10% of the cases; cellular stress and protein misfolding; the immune system; inflammation; age and gender; and environmental and lifestyle factors as well. Here is exactly how each of these factors could potentially lead to ALS:

When it comes to mutations in genes, SOD1, C9orf72, TARDBP, and FUS, their presence is strongly linked to ALS. These mutations affect how motor neurons handle proteins and cellular stress, leading to degeneration (breakdown over a period of time).

ALS involves abnormal protein clumping inside nerve cells; these misfolded proteins lead to disruption in normal nerve cell function and trigger cell death.

If there is inflammation in the brain, then it can lead to the progression of ALS.

ALS cases are normally seen in men more than women, and they occur between 55 and 65 years of age.

There are various environmental causes of ALS, like exposure to toxins, heavy metals, physical trauma, and intense exertion.

Symptoms Of ALS

There are three subgroups of symptoms of ALS that are categorised into early, progressive, and advanced symptoms. These are as follows:

Early Symptoms

Muscle weakness is often noticed in the hands, arms, legs, and feet.

Twitching is commonly seen in people with ALS and can manifest as small involuntary muscle contractions.

Cramps and stiffness can occur due to painful spasms and tightness in muscles.

Clumsiness with common motor functions like writing or buttoning clothes.

Progressive Symptoms

Difficulty speaking could be noticeable, like slurring your words or slow or delayed speech.

Trouble swallowing can also occur, which can lead to choking or weight loss.

Breathing problems may happen due to weakness in respiratory muscles and could require external support.

Loss of mobility could happen as ALS progresses and could be noticeable, as it could lead to a gradual inability to walk, stand, or use your arms.

Fatigue may be present, which is indicated by persistent tiredness due to muscle weakness and constantly trying to breathe.

Advanced Symptoms

Paralysis could happen when ALS progresses to the advanced stage, as progressive loss of voluntary muscle control occurs.

Cognitive changes may happen as some patients experience frontal to temporal dementia (memory, behaviour, or decision-making issues).

Emotional changes like mood swings, depression, or pseudobulbar affect (sudden laughing/crying).

Treatment Options

There is no cure for ALS, but medications are available that could slow the progression of the disease and manage symptoms. The exact medications that could help with ALS, once it is diagnosed, are tailored to the patient based on their needs. Some additional treatment options available for active management of symptoms include:

Physiotherapy, speech therapy, and respiratory support for managing progressive symptoms.

There is emerging research in India and globally that indicates that stem cell therapy and gene therapy could work, but that is under development and its efficacy is being tested.

Prevention And Lifestyle Changes That Could Help

There is no way to completely prevent you from getting ALS, but certain important prevention strategies could prove helpful to minimise your risk:

Through actively following a healthy lifestyle, you could reduce your risk.

Getting early neurological check-ups is vital, especially if ALS runs in your family tree.

There are awareness campaigns that are increasing public knowledge and support groups to strengthen your mental health if you are dealing with the disease.

Eric Dane's diagnosis, progression and now his untimely passing highlights the importance of awareness of rare diseases like ALS. And the key is to learn the symptoms, know when to seek medical check-ups, and actively support ALS research so that a cure may exist.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.