What Is Stem Cell Therapy? Here's How Much It Costs For Conditions It Can Actually Cure

The conversation around regenerative medicine in India has taken a sharp turn. The Supreme Court recently delivered a landmark ruling barring stem cell therapy as a treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). According to the Autism Research Institute, ASD is a developmental condition where symptoms typically begin to surface within the first three years of a child's life. The keyword here is 'spectrum', as it is a diverse range of experiences. It means autism manifests in different forms and varying levels of severity for everyone. In simpler terms, if you've met one person with autism, you've met just one person with autism. Every individual brings their own unique set of strengths, specific symptoms, and personal challenges to the table, making a 'one-size-fits-all' medical approach, especially unproven therapies, impossible and misleading. The Supreme Court called the use of stem cell therapy outside of approved clinical trials 'unethical' and 'medical malpractice', echoing a long-standing warning from the medical community that stem cells are not a 'miracle cure-all'.

While the buzz suggests stem cells can fix anything from ageing to Alzheimer's, the reality is far more specific. Under the Indian Council of Medical Research's National Guidelines for Stem Cell Research 2025, only a few conditions have the scientific 'green signal'. If you're looking into this for a loved one, here is a breakdown of where the science stands and what it will cost you in India.

What Exactly Is Stem Cell Therapy?

At their core, stem cells are the body's raw materials made up of cells from which all other cells with specialised functions are generated. There are various types of stem cell therapies with their specific goals and rules for the treatment using them:

Types : Doctors primarily use adult stem cells (found in bone marrow or fat) and induced pluripotent stem cells (adult cells 'reprogrammed' to act like embryonic ones).

: Doctors primarily use adult stem cells (found in bone marrow or fat) and induced pluripotent stem cells (adult cells 'reprogrammed' to act like embryonic ones). The Goal : To repair, regenerate, or replace tissues damaged by disease or trauma.

: To repair, regenerate, or replace tissues damaged by disease or trauma. The Rules: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) strictly regulate these. Unless a treatment is a 'standard of care' (like for blood cancer), it must be done under a clinical trial.

Read More: Hot Flash Treatment Slows Er-Positive Breast Cancer Growth, Even At Low Doses: New Study Finds

Conditions Stem Cell Therapy Can Actually Help (With Costs)

For certain health conditions, the evidence is solid, as it is published in medical journals like The Lancet Haematology and Stem Cells Translational Medicine, which convey the following:

Blood Disorders (Leukaemia, Thalassaemia, Lymphoma)

Evidence Level : This is the standard of care, as bone marrow transplants are a globally recognised, proven treatment for these conditions.

: This is the standard of care, as bone marrow transplants are a globally recognised, proven treatment for these conditions. Estimated Cost in India: INR 15 Lakh to INR 35 Lakh, depending heavily on whether you have a sibling match or require an unrelated donor.

Orthopaedic Issues (Osteoarthritis)

Evidence Level : Clinically supported, as the stem cells (often from your own fat or bone marrow) are used to reduce inflammation and improve joint mobility in patients who haven't responded to other treatments.

: Clinically supported, as the stem cells (often from your own fat or bone marrow) are used to reduce inflammation and improve joint mobility in patients who haven't responded to other treatments. Estimated Cost in India: INR 2 Lakh to INR 6 Lakh per procedure, depending on the severity of the joint damage.

Spinal Injuries And Neurological Disorders

Evidence Level: Experimental and clinical trial availability is present. While not yet a 'standard' treatment, ongoing trials show promise in improving quality of life, though a 'cure' is not yet guaranteed.

Experimental and clinical trial availability is present. While not yet a 'standard' treatment, ongoing trials show promise in improving quality of life, though a 'cure' is not yet guaranteed. Estimated Cost in India: INR 5 Lakh to INR 10 Lakh, usually within the framework of a supervised clinical trial.

The Reality Check: What It Cannot Cure Yet

The Supreme Court's recent ruling on autism highlights a dangerous trend of 'medical tourism' for unproven treatments. Despite what some private clinics claim, there is no robust evidence that stem cell therapy can cure:

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Type 1 and 2 Diabetes

Alzheimer's Disease

Advanced Stage Cancers (except blood-related)

Research in these areas is ongoing, but the ICMR warns that marketing these as 'cures' is illegal and potentially harmful.

Read More: 4 Cervical Cancer Symptoms Many Women Dismiss As Normal, But Shouldn't

Costs And Accessibility In India

India has become a global hub for stem cell therapy because costs here are 60 to 70% lower than in the US or Europe. In India, leading public and private institutions, including AIIMS (New Delhi), Apollo Hospitals, and Christian Medical College (Vellore), offer approved bone marrow and haematopoietic transplants.

A Note of Caution: Many smaller, private 'regenerative clinics' operate in a grey area. Always check if the facility is registered with the National Apex Committee for Stem Cell Research and Therapy and if they are following the 2025 National Guidelines.

Stem cell therapy is a revolutionary tool, but it is not a magic cure or treatment for all health ailments. For blood-related cancers, it is a lifesaver; for joint pain, it is a helpful aid, but for many other conditions, it remains a work in progress. Always consult a specialist at a recognised hospital before investing your savings into 'unproven' hope.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.