Breakthrough In Lab-Grown Mini-Organs Could Revolutionise Disease Research: Report

Researchers at the University of North Texas, in collaboration with Stanford University, have achieved a major scientific breakthrough by developing lab-grown mini-organs, or organoids, with their own blood vessels, according to South China Morning Post. This advancement brings scientists closer to creating realistic organ models for studying diseases and testing treatments.

Organoids are small, simplified versions of human organs grown from stem cells. Until now, a key limitation was the lack of blood vessels. The team, led by biomedical engineering professor Huaxiao Adam Yang, overcame this by guiding stem cells into specific shapes using geometric cues and providing a carefully timed mix of nutrients and growth chemicals. This allowed blood vessels to grow alongside heart tissue, according to SCMP.

The researchers successfully grew heart organoids that began beating by day nine or ten. After two weeks, the mini hearts developed branching blood vessels and formed the three layers of a real human heart, including some nerve cells. The organoids resembled hearts at around 6 and half weeks of pregnancy.

To prove the method works beyond the heart, they used the same technique to grow vascularised mini-livers. While the organoids do not yet have circulating blood, the presence of hollow blood vessels marks a major step forward.

Experts say these findings could lead to more accurate models for studying early human development, disease progression, and drug response. The potential for personalised medicine and safer, faster drug discovery is significant.

However, researchers note that more work is needed to fully mimic the complexity of human vasculature, including larger vessels like arteries and veins.

Yang and his team are also exploring the integration of nanomaterials into organoids for applications in gene therapy and advanced diagnostics, aiming to improve drug testing and reduce risks in clinical trials.