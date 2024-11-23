<i>Shaka Laka Boom Boom</i> Actor Kinshuk Vaidya Marries Diiksha Nagpal, Shaheer Sheikh And Hiba Nawab Attend

Shakalaka Boom Boom star Kinshuk Vaidya is off the market. The actor got married to his lady love Diiksha Nagpal in Alibaug on Friday. The couple exchanged wedding vows in front of their family and close friends, which also included Kinshuk's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa co-stars Shaheer Sheikh And Hiba Nawab. Shaheer shared glimpses of the wedding ceremony on Instagram. The montage video also featured snapshots of Shaheer and Hiba with the groom. While Shaheer wore a black shirt and pants with a blue blazer for the event, Hiba stunned in a blue lehenga. Kinshuk wore a white kurta and red pyjama on his big day. In the caption, Shaheer wrote, “Congratulations to the beautiful couple Kinshuk Vaidya & Diiksha Nagpal. Wishing you all things wonderful and magical as you both embark on your ‘happily ever after'. Take a look:

Back in January, the cast of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa reunited for a fun get-together. Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Anuj Sachdeva, Kinshuk Vaidya and Rachi Sharma amongst others met and shared pictures from their reunion on Instagram. Anuj posted a montage video of the team posing for photos and flashing their smiles. The caption on the post read, "Jab mil baithey kuch albeley!" Even though the actors involved in the show have moved on to other projects, they often take time off from their busy schedules to catch up with each other.

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa narrated the story of brothers, Chiru (Anuj Sachdeva), Kanha (Shaheer Sheikh), and Nakul (Kinshuk Vaidya). While Chiru falls in love with Sayuri (Hiba Nawab), fate takes a turn and she ends up marrying Kahna after Chiru's death. The show premiered on Star Bharat and ran for more than 350 episodes, before concluding in June 2023.

On the work front, Shaheer Sheikh was last seen in Do Patti alongside Kriti Sanon and Kajol. The actor garnered immense appreciation for his role in the movie.