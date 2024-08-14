Shaheer Sheikh Visits "Fearless" Friend Hina Khan In The Hospital. See Post

TV star Shaheer Sheikh visited his friend Hina Khan at the hospital and shared a photo from their meeting on Instagram. Shaheer, who worked with Hina in the music video Barsaat Aa Gayi, posting photos from the hospital, wrote, "You are my cherished friend and I have always seen you inspire people around the world by doing the right thing but watching your grit and resilience in the last few months has made me feel so proud of you. You are fiery and fearless." Hina Khan has been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer and she is currently undergoing treatment.

Shaheer added in his post, "Here's to always finding sunshine and rainbows in the grey skies and always being in pursuit of that silver lining. #BFF #fearless." In the comments section of the post, Hina wrote, "Always always always there for me." Re-posting the photo on her Instagram stories, Hina wrote, "Shaheer my buddy."

This is what Hina Khan posted:

See Shaheer Sheikh's post here:

Hina Khan revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post in June. An excerpt from Hina Khan's statement read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Hina Khan is best known for starring in popular television shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 5 and the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist, and Unlock to name a few. She also starred in the second season of the web-series Damaged 2.