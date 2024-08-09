Nothing Stops Hina Khan's Workout Session, Not Even The Rain: "Won't Let The Fall Define Me"

Hina Khan, battling Stage Three breast cancer, has been actively documenting it all - her first chemotherapy session, her work diaries, hair transformation - one post at a time. The rain has got nothing on Hina Khan. The actress stepped out for a workout session even in the rain. "What's Your Excuse," she wrote, adding in her caption, "Exercise or any kind of physical activity is vital for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. But it's even more essential and effective when one's going through a phase of illness. Working out regularly not only helps you feel stronger physically but it also gives sustenance to our mental health."

Hina added that in the course of her chemotherapy treatment, she often faces neuropathic pain. She wrote, "And keeping a healthy mind is obviously unavoidable. In the course of my chemo treatment I face severe neuropathic pain which makes my legs and feet numb most of the times, sometimes while Working out I loose control of my legs and fall over due to the numbness...But I only focus on getting back up."

The actress added in her post, "I won't let the fall define me .. I will be defined by the strength I show to get up each time. Each time when it feels like I can't get up and go do the work, I push harder. Coz what else have I got other than my strength, my spirit and my Willpower.. So, what's your excuse?"

This is what Hina Khan posted:

Hina Khan revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post in June. An excerpt from Hina Khan's statement read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Hina Khan is best known for starring in popular television shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 5 and the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist, and Unlock to name a few. She also starred in the second season of the web-series Damaged 2.