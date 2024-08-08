Advertisement

Hina Khan, Battling Cancer, Remembers Father On His Birth Anniversary: "Just One Hug Dad"

Hina Khan has been diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer

Read Time: 2 mins
Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy: HinaKhan)

On the birth anniversary of her father, actress Hina Khan shared a heart-touching video remembering her dad, and wishing for his 'one hug'.

Hina, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for Stage 3 breast cancer, took to Instagram Stories, where she has 20.2 million followers, and shared a video with the tagline: "Papa I can handle every situation, but when I remember you, I am unable to control myself."

Sharing the video, Hina wrote: "8th August... Happy birthday dad... just one hug dad, just one hug", followed by a crying face and broken heart emojis.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Hina, who is best known for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been part of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Bigg Boss 11, and Bigg Boss 14.

She has also been part of the movies like Hacked, Wishlist, and the short film titled Smartphone.

The actress has starred in music videos as well, such as Bhasoodi, Raanjhana, Humko Tum Mil Gaye, Patthar Wargi, Baarish Ban Jaana, Main Bhi Barbaad, Mohabbat Hai, Barsaat Aa Gayi, and the recent track by Asees Kaur and Saaj Bhatt -- Halki Halki Si.

Recently, Hina made her Punjabi film debut with Shinda Shinda No Papa alongside Gippy Grewal.

The 36-year-old actress has Country of Blind in the pipeline.

On the personal front, Hina is dating Rocky Jaiswal, the supervising producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Gurmeet Choudhary Says He Is In Shape By "Muting" His Taste Buds