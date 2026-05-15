When Mouni Roy Said She Was "Dying To Get Married" At 19

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have announced their separation after four years together. In a note shared on May 14, the couple issued a joint statement on social media. Amid the news, a video of Mouni speaking about marriage has been making the rounds on social media.

Details

During a discussion on marriage with her Salakaar co-star Naveen Kasturia in an interview with Zoom, Mouni said, "I was dying to get married when I was 19." Shedding light on the positive side of marriage and having a partner, Mouni said, "It's like you have a sense of belonging."

"You know, the problem is too many nice single girls... I have so many single girlfriends, and when I sit and think about two people being together, I can't think of any man who deserves them," she added.

When the interviewer told her she also took time to find the right partner, Mouni nodded and said, "I had to wait almost 2.5 to 3 years. You stop chasing, you attract."

Mouni-Suraj Separation Statement

Mouni and Suraj began their joint note by stating, "We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain sections of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably."

They reiterated that they are focusing on "navigating this phase privately and amicably," while adding that the friendship they shared will be cherished forever.

They also requested the media to avoid speculation, writing, "We humbly request everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not spread any false stories about me or Suraj. We expect all of you to respect our privacy during these difficult times. A humble request to all media houses to please refrain from such coverage."

About Mouni And Suraj's Wedding

Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in Goa. Following several ceremonies, including haldi and sangeet, the couple had both a traditional Malayali wedding and a Bengali wedding, followed by a post-wedding pool party.

Suraj Nambiar is a businessman and investment banker from Bengaluru. He reportedly lived in Dubai before marrying Mouni.



Also Read: Amid Divorce Rumours, Mouni Roy Spotted With Friend On Dinner Date In Mumbai