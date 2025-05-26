Ravi Mohan's Rumoured Girlfriend Kenishaa Francis Issues Legal Notice Over 'Rape, Death Threats' Amid His Spilt From Aarti

Ravi Mohan's rumoured girlfriend Kenishaa Francis has taken a legal step against the "rape, death threats" she has been receiving amid the actor's public fight with his estranged wife Aarti for a divorce. Kenishaa Francis shared a legal statement over the online defamation on Instagram.

An excerpt from the statement read, "These acts amount to direct violations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including Section 75 (sexual harassment through unwelcome advances or sexually colored remarks), Section 351 (criminal intimidation), and Section 356 (defamation), as well as multiple provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, including Section 66E (violation of privacy), Section 67 and Section 67 A (publication or transmission of obscene content in electronic form)."

The statement also stated how Kenishaa Francis has received "rape threats, death threats, sexually explicit and obscene messages," which caused her "psychological injury and reputational harm."

Earlier, the singer shared screenshots of the messages she has been receiving on Instagram. Sharing her stance clear, she mentioned she wouldn't run away from the situation. If she's wrong, God would punish her - she wrote on her Instagram.

On May 21, Ravi Mohan and Aarti filed individual petitions amid their fight for divorce. At the Family Court, Ravi re-iterated his claim of granting a divorce while Aarti Ravi claimed Rs 40 lakh as monthly alimony.

In the court hearing on May 21, Ravi urged the court to reject Aarti's plea for cohabitation.

The Court advised both parties to reconsider their petitions and adjourned the matter till June 12.

Ravi Mohan hit the headlines last year after he announced his divorce from Aarti. In a counter-post, Aarti claimed the decision was made "without her consent".

Ravi Mohan mentioned in his note he hasn't taken the decision of divorce in haste. He wrote, "After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved." He also changed his name from Jayam Ravi to Ravi Mohan.

Ravi Mohan, son of veteran film editor A Mohan, is known for films such as Jayam, Daas, Mazhai, Bommarillu, Peranmai, Romeo Juliet, Bhoomi and Siren.

For the unversed, Aarti is the daughter of television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar. Ravi Mohan and Aarti are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.