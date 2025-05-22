Ravi Mohan's Estranged Wife Aarti Seeks Rs 40 Lakh Monthly Alimony

Aarti Ravi and Ravi Mohan appeared before the Chennai Family Court on May 21 and filed individual petitions amid their fight for divorce. Since Ravi Mohan announced his divorce last year, the estranged couple have been hurling accusations at each other in public. At the Family Court, Ravi re-iterated his claim of granting a divorce while Aarti Ravi claimed Rs 40 lakh as monthly alimony.

Earlier, Ravi Mohan had filed a petition seeking divorce, following which the court directed the couple to attend reconciliation sessions. The couple had been attending these sessions as per instructions.

In the court hearing on May 21, Ravi urged the court to reject Aarti's plea for cohabitation.

The Court advised both parties to reconsider their petitions and adjourned the matter till June 12.

A day ago, Aarti Ravi issued a long statement and called Ravi Mohan's rumoured girlfriend Kenishaa Francis a "homebreaker". An excerpt from her statement read, "The truth needs to be said - once and for all. Money, power, interference, or control-- none of these are why our marriage suffers. There is a third person in our marriage. What broke us wasn't something between us-it was someone outside. The "light of your life" brought only darkness into ours. That's the truth. This person was already in the picture-long before any divorce papers were filed. This isn't guesswork. I have proof."

Ravi Mohan hit the headlines last year after he announced his divorce from Aarti. In a counter-post, Aarti claimed the decision was made "without her consent".

Ravi Mohan mentioned in his note he hasn't taken the decision of divorce in haste. He wrote, "After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved." He also changed his name from Jayam Ravi to Ravi Mohan.

Ravi Mohan, son of veteran film editor A Mohan, is known for films such as Jayam, Daas, Mazhai, Bommarillu, Peranmai, Romeo Juliet, Bhoomi and Siren.

For the unversed, Aarti is the daughter of television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar. Ravi Mohan and Aarti are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.