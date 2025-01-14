After Divorce From Aarti, Jayam Ravi Changes His Name To His Birth Name Ravi Mohan

Jayam Ravi announced on social media that he wants to be addressed by his birth name from now on. The actor, who is popularly called after his debut film, Jayam (2003), decided to drop off the moniker after two decades.

On Monday, he shared an extensive note stating he wants to be called Ravi Mohan. He mentioned the name "deeply resonates" with his personal and professional aspirations.

"As I move into this new chapter, aligning my identity with my vision and values, I kindly request everyone to address me by this name and no longer as Jayam Ravi," he added.

He then announced the launch of his own production house which is titled Ravi Mohan Studios: 'A production house dedicated to discovering and championing compelling narratives that inspire, captivate, and resonate with audiences worldwide'.

He also announced that all his fan clubs will now be converted to the Ravi Mohan Fans Foundation which will work for those in need.

Jayam Ravi hit the headlines last year after he announced his divorce from Aarti. In a counter-post, Arti claimed the decision was made "without her consent".

Jayam Ravi mentioned in his note he hasn't taken the decision of divorce in haste. He wrote, "After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."

Jayam Ravi, son of veteran film editor A Mohan, is known for films such as Jayam, Daas, Mazhai, Bommarillu, Peranmai, Romeo Juliet, Bhoomi and Siren. For the unversed, Aarti is the daughter of television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar. Jayam Ravi and Arti are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.