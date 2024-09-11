After Jayam Ravi's Divorce Announcement, Ex-Wife Aarti Claims, "It Was Made Without My Knowledge Or Consent"

Days after announcing his divorce on X (formerly known as Twitter), Jayam Ravi's ex-wife Aarti claimed in a new statement that the announcement was made "without her knowledge or consent" on Instagram. Aarti Ravi wrote a long note stating the decision left her and her children "blindsided." Aarti began her note with these words, "I am deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves."

Aarti Ravi mentioned that she tried to talk to her husband and resolve the issues in their marriage. But it didn't materialise into a fruitful conversation. Aarti wrote, "For some time, I have sought several opportunities to speak directly with my husband, hoping to have an open dialogue in a manner that honours the commitment we made to one another and to our family. Sadly, that opportunity was not afforded to me, leaving both my children and me completely blindsided by this announcement. The decision to walk out of our marriage is purely one sided and does not benefit our family."

Aarti Ravi continued, "Despite the pain this has caused, I have chosen to remain dignified and refrained from public comment until now. It has been hard to endure the false public narrative that has unfairly placed blame on me and subjected my character to attacks. As a mother, my first priority is and always will be the well-being of my children. I cannot stand by while this narrative affects them, and I will not allow these unfounded allegations to go unaddressed. My focus remains on the well-being of our children and helping them navigate this difficult time with the strength and integrity they deserve. I trust that in time, the full context of our situation will be understood."

Aarti Ravi signed off the note with these words, "Lastly, I would like to thank the press, media and our dear fans for their unwavering support throughout the years. Your kindness and love have been a pillar of strength for us, and I appreciate your continued prayers and respect for our privacy during this challenging chapter of our lives." Take a look:

Jayam Ravi mentioned in his note he hasn't taken the decision in haste. He wrote, "After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."

Requesting fans to respect his privacy and not to speculate about his marriage, Jayam Ravi wrote, "In light of this, I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that of our family members during this difficult time and appeal to all of you to refrain from making any assumptions, rumors or allegations in this regard and let the matter remain private."

Speculation about the rift in their marriage started when Aarti deleted all her photos with Ravi on her Instagram account after celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary in June.

Jayam Ravi, son of veteran film editor A Mohan, is known for films such as Jayam, Daas, Mazhai, Bommarillu, Peranmai, Romeo Juliet, Bhoomi and Siren. For the unversed, Aarti is the daughter of television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar. Jayam Ravi and Arti are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.