<i>Ponniyin Selvan</i> Actor Jayam Ravi Announces Divorce From Aarti: "Decision Was Not Made Out Of Haste..."

Jayam Ravi, who rose to fame with Ponniyin Selvan, announced his divorce from wife Aarti after 15 years of marriage on Monday. He announced the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) citing "personal reasons." Jayam Ravi shared two notes - one in Tamil and one in English. He began his note with these words, "Life is a journey filled with various chapters, each presenting its own opportunities and challenges. As many of you have followed my journey both on and off screen with utmost love and support, I have always strived to be as transparent and honest with my Fans and the Media as much as possible. It is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you."

Jayam Ravi mentioned he hasn't taken the decision in haste. He wrote, "After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."

Requesting fans to respect his privacy and not to speculate about his marriage, Jayam Ravi wrote, "In light of this, I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that of our family members during this difficult time and appeal to all of you to refrain from making any assumptions, rumors or allegations in this regard and let the matter remain private."

He ended the note with these words, "My priority has always remained the same to continue bringing joy and entertainment through my films to my dearest audience." Take a look:

Jayam Ravi



September 9, 2024

Speculation about the rift in their marriage started when Aarti deleted all her photos with Ravi on her Instagram account after celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary in June.

Jayam Ravi, son of veteran film editor A Mohan, is known for films such as Jayam, Daas, Mazhai, Bommarillu, Peranmai, Romeo Juliet, Bhoomi and Siren. For the unversed, Aarti is the daughter of television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar. Jayam Ravi and Arti are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.