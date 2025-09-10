"Ganga Aarti In UAE": Indian Man Stunned By Abu Dhabi's Hindu Temple

An Indian man who recently moved to Dubai shared his awe-inspiring experience of witnessing a Ganga Aarti at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Just three weeks into his relocation to the UAE, the 24-year-old documented his visit to the temple in a video that has resonated with many online. After spending two weeks in a hotel and finally settling into his new home, he decided to use a free day to explore the iconic temple. Capturing the serene atmosphere and the spiritual Ganga Aarti ceremony, he captioned the video, "I witnessed Ganga Aarti in UAE." The clip offers a glimpse of the temple's peaceful surroundings and the rituals performed in front of a water body, drawing attention to the temple's role in preserving Indian culture abroad. His experience is an example of how places of worship like the BAPS Mandir offer not just spiritual solace but also a sense of belonging.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir, inaugurated on February 14, 2024, by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stands as the first traditional Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. Constructed with pink sandstone and Italian marble, the temple embodies traditional Hindu architectural principles and serves as a symbol of cultural harmony in the region.

The temple hosts daily Ganga Aarti ceremonies, providing devotees and visitors with a spiritual experience reminiscent of those in India. The man's video, showcasing the Aarti and the temple's surroundings, has resonated with many, highlighting the temple's role in fostering cultural and spiritual connections abroad.



The Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir (BAPS) in Abu Dhabi spans a 27-acre site, built on land generously gifted by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In 2015, he donated 13.5 acres, followed by another 13.5 acres in 2019. The temple's foundation was laid in April 2019, with construction starting in December that year. The project reportedly cost around 400 million UAE dirhams.