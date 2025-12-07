Lando Norris Crowned 35th F1 World Champion Title In Abu Dhabi By 2 Points Over Max Verstappen

Lando Norris secured his maiden Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship in 2025 by finishing third at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Although Max Verstappen won the race, Norris' consistent points advantage ensured he clinched the crown. McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri also delivered a strong campaign, underlining the team's dominance, finishing second. With this result, Norris finally captured his first world title, marking a historic milestone for both himself and McLaren.

The Abu Dhabi finale began with Oscar Piastri making a bold move on the opening lap, overtaking teammate Lando Norris at the left-hander. While Norris struggled in the early stages, Piastri, running on the Hard compound tyres, held firm in second place for much of the race. Behind them, Charles Leclerc piled immense pressure on Norris, prompting team instructions for Piastri to increase his pace. The strategy aimed to help Norris respond and relieve the relentless Ferrari challenge.

At Lap 17, both Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc pitted, with Norris rejoining in ninth. The McLaren driver quickly surged past Carlos Sainz, Antonelli, and George Russell by Lap 19. He then climbed to fifth after a decisive double overtake on Liam Lawson and Lance Stroll, who had gained positions during his stop. Later, Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli was shown the black flag at Lap 31 for repeated track-limit violations.

After gaining fresh tyres, Leclerc noted the Ferrari felt strong during the middle laps, but despite the pace, he was unable to pass Norris, leaving the McLaren driver secure in third until the Abu Dhabi GP's conclusion. Lewis Hamilton staged a strong recovery drive, while Kick Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg gained significant ground to mark his 250th Grand Prix with a ninth-place finish. Lance Stroll claimed the final point in 10th, despite being handed a penalty for erratic driving during the closing stages of the race.

Ultimately, the World Championship was decided by the narrowest of margins, with Lando Norris edging Max Verstappen by just two points after the decisive 10‑point swing at Yas Marina. Oscar Piastri ended the season 11 points adrift, underscoring how tightly contested the 2025 title battle proved to be.

The conclusion of the 2025 season also marks the end of Red Bull's partnership with Honda, as the two now part ways. Abu Dhabi further signaled the final outing for DRS, which will be removed under new Formula 1 regulations from 2026, ushering in a fresh era for the sport.