Romain Grosjean Returns To Haas F1 Team, Five Years After Bahrain Crash

Romain Grosjean has made a long-awaited return to the track with the Haas F1 team. As part of the special testing session, Romain got to sit in the cockpit after five years since his fatal crash in the Bahrain GP. Grosjean last drove the Haas F1 car at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix when he dramatically crashed through the barriers, leaving his car in flames and burns to both hands.

Also Read: 2025 MotoGP: Marc Marquez Becomes World Champion, Finishes Second In Japanese GP

Now that the French-Swiss race car driver has recovered, the Haas F1 team invited him to take a seat to make a comeback during a Testing of Previous Car (TPC) event. On Friday, Grosjean rolled out of the Mugello track pit lane aboard the VF-23 to get the test underway. What made the occasion more special is that the racer was spotted wearing the helmet designed by his children that he'd intended to wear at the 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which was set to be his final F1 race.

Romain Grosjean in the Haas F1 car

Expressing his feelings after testing the F1 car, Romain Grosjean said, "They made me cry at the end of the day! I kept my visor down, but for my last in-lap everyone from Ferrari, Red Bull, Pirelli and of course MoneyGram Haas F1 Team was here, clapping and giving me like an ovation. That's something I was expecting in Abu Dhabi 2020, but I think it was even better today."

Though Grosjean returned to Haas for the TPC event, the racer has already left his Formula One career, bidding farewell to the F1 championships in 2020, after the accident in Bahrain.