Rising Ganga Floods Varanasi Ghats; Rituals Being Held On Rooftops

With the water level in the Ganga river rising steadily, normal activities on the ghats of Varanasi have been disrupted, including the 'aarti' ritual and cremations, officials said on Thursday.

After a slight decrease in the past few days, the water level is rising again, and on Thursday morning, it crossed the warning mark of 70.262 metres to reach 70.91 metres, nearing the danger level at 71.262 metres, they said.

According to the managers of 'Ganga Seva Nidhi', the organisation responsible for conducting the famed 'aarti' in Varanasi, floodwaters have submerged the lower parts of the Dashashwamedh Ghat, forcing the organisers to hold the daily ritual on the roofs of adjoining buildings.

Similarly, due to waterlogging, cremations at the Harishchandra and Manikarnika ghats are also being carried out on rooftops.

The floodwaters have submerged the Sheetla Mata temple at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

In view of the rising water level and the possibility of flooding, the district administration has instructed the concerned departments to remain on high alert.

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said the municipal officials have been directed to ensure cleanliness in the relief camps and regular spraying of anti-larvae and foam in the waterlogged areas.

The Varuna river, a tributary of the Ganga, is also in spate, with water entering several localities, including Shakkar Talab, Purana Pul, Nakkhi Ghat, Pulkohana and Deendayalpur.

The flood-like situation has forced many families to leave their homes and move to safer areas.

