Ravi Mohan's Rumoured Girlfriend Kenishaa Francis Gets Death Threats Amid His Spilt From Aarti

Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife Aarti Ravi's fight for divorce has grabbed the limelight for all wrong reasons. Amid the public fight, Ravi Mohan's rumoured girlfriend Kenishaa Francis shared multiple screenshots of messages on her Instagram Story claiming she has received death threats. Kenishaa's move comes days after Aarti Ravi took an indirect dig at Ravi's relationship with Kenishaa. In her statement, Aarti alleged that her marriage broke because of a "third person."

Kenishaa Francis wrote on Instagram, "I'm not turning off my comments or running away. I have nothing to hide from no body. You have the right to question my actions but please come do it to my face and I'm happy to show each one of you and in public my side of the story and how one person's falsification is your truth. Please take me to court if you're confident that I'm even a catalyst to anything that is happening around me now. I beg you- take me to court! Do it rightfully!"

Have any of you paused to think about what I'm going through with your curses and abuse? You speak of karma to hurt me, but when the truth comes out-legally and legitimately-I won't wish that same pain upon you," she added.

In another Instagram Story, Kenishaa Francis wrote if her actions are wrong, God would punish her. "I understand that because most of you don't know my truth and pain, words like this and worse are easy to lay upon me. I'm sorry your assumptions are hurting you. But I pray to the Gods of light that someday soon, the truth will unfold. If I'm wrong, I'm ready to be punished by law. Until then, can I be allowed to breathe without hatred?" she wrote.

On May 21, the estranged couple filed individual petitions amid their fight for divorce. At the Family Court, Ravi re-iterated his claim of granting a divorce while Aarti Ravi claimed Rs 40 lakh as monthly alimony.

In the court hearing on May 21, Ravi urged the court to reject Aarti's plea for cohabitation.

The Court advised both parties to reconsider their petitions and adjourned the matter till June 12.

Ravi Mohan hit the headlines last year after he announced his divorce from Aarti. In a counter-post, Aarti claimed the decision was made "without her consent".

Ravi Mohan mentioned in his note he hasn't taken the decision of divorce in haste. He wrote, "After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved." He also changed his name from Jayam Ravi to Ravi Mohan.

Ravi Mohan, son of veteran film editor A Mohan, is known for films such as Jayam, Daas, Mazhai, Bommarillu, Peranmai, Romeo Juliet, Bhoomi and Siren.

For the unversed, Aarti is the daughter of television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar. Ravi Mohan and Aarti are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.