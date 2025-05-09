Ravi Mohan Twins With Rumoured Girlfriend Kenishaa Francis Amid Split From Wife Aarti

Actor Ravi Mohan made headlines last year after announcing his separation from Aarti. At the time, rumours swirled about his alleged affair with singer and spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis, though both had maintained they were just friends.

Now, in a fresh turn of events, Ravi Mohan was spotted attending producer Ishari Ganesh's daughter's wedding in Chennai on Friday. The actor was accompanied by none other than Kenishaa Francis. Their joint appearance has once again fuelled speculation about their relationship status.

Adding to the buzz, the duo even sported matching golden outfits: Ravi wore a traditional shirt and dhoti, while Kenishaa looked elegant in a matching gold-coloured saree.

In September 2024, Ravi Mohan and Aarti were at the centre of a heated social media dispute following the actor's announcement to part ways with his wife.

In his post, the actor wrote, "After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."

Soon after, Aarti claimed the decision was made "without her consent".

Following the social media spat, Kenishaa, in an interview, denied affair rumours involving herself and Ravi. She explained that she met Ravi on professional terms, as she was acting as his therapist.

Addressing the allegations, Kenishaa stated, "There has been no physical involvement; we both understand our boundaries. I am self-made, and my parents are no more," as quoted by India Today.

The singer also spoke out about the struggles Ravi had endured by claiming, "But, as a therapist, I can tell you that the pain Jayam Ravi's family has put him through is bigger than the pain of losing his parents."

Kenishaa continued to condemn Aarti and her family's actions by adding, "No one deserves so much abuse, irrespective of the gender, and I can release all the evidence, with or without Ravi's permission in the court of law, from my notes of our therapy sessions."

Ravi Mohan and Aarti got married in 2009. The duo are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.