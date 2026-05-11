Soha Ali Khan Goes To Kareena Kapoor For Gossips, Saif Ali Khan For Relationship Advice

Soha Ali Khan, who wrote the book The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, shared intimate details of her family dynamics in a recent chat with Yuvaa. Soha, who shares a cordial relationship with her brother Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, shared who she turns to for different kinds of advice in her daily life.

During the recent chat with Yuvaa, Soha said that she goes to 'Bhabhi' Kareena for gossip, while brother Saif offers a balanced perspective on relationships.

"I go to bhai (Saif) for relationship advice because I don't have too many male friends anymore. So I feel like getting a male perspective, because he's always, not on Kunal's side, but speaks from that lens," Soha shared.

It's no longer a secret that Kareena Kapoor loves gossip.

"She doesn't gossip, but she has the most irrelevant information about people you would never think of crossing her mind. But she is incredibly observant and must be on some pretty special WhatsApp group that I would love to join," Soha said about Kareena.

Crediting husband Kunal Kemmu for being a calming influence during parenting meltdowns, Soha joked that he also shares styling tips with her without being asked.

No points for guessing who has taken the seat of style consultant for Soha right now. It's her 8-year-old daughter Inaaya.

Soha, who loves sharing famjam posts with her fans, recently celebrated Saba Pataudi's 50th birthday with Saif and Kareena.

"A little belated but worth the wait - happy birthday, Apa," Soha captioned the wholesome images.

In terms of work, Soha was last seen in the 2025 film Chhorii 2, which also featured Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. It is available to watch on Prime Video. Soha has been busy with her podcast, All About Her.