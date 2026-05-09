Punjab Board Class 10 Result To Be Declared On May 11, Class 12 On May 13

The Punjab School Education Board has officially announced the PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2026 dates. The board chairman shared the update on social media on May 8. According to the latest announcement, the Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 will be declared on May 11, while the PSEB 12th Result 2026 will be announced on May 13. Students will be able to check their results online through the official website.

This year, more than 2.84 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams and over 2.65 lakh students took the Class 12 board exams across Punjab.

How to Check PSEB Result 2026 Online?

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in.

Click on the "Results" section on the homepage

Select the relevant link for Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2026

Enter the roll number and required details

Click on submit

The Punjab Board Result 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and save the scorecard for future use

PSEB Opens Psychological Guidance Helpline for Students

Keeping students' mental well-being in mind, the Punjab Board has also started a toll-free psychological guidance helpline. Students feeling stress, anxiety, or exam-related pressure can contact the helpline numbers for support and counselling.

The initiative aims to help students remain calm and positive during the result period, which can often be emotionally overwhelming for many families.

The PSEB Class 10 examinations were conducted from March 6 to April 1, 2026. Meanwhile, the Class 12 examinations were held between February 17 and April 4, 2026. With the announcement of result dates, students and parents are eagerly waiting for the final outcome after months of preparation and hard work.