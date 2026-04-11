Punjab PSEB Board Class 8 Result Announced, 96.51% Students Pass, Download Link Here

PSEB Board Class 8 Result 2026: The Punjab Secondary Education Board (PSEB) has released the Class 8 board examination results 2026. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 96.51 per cent. Students and Parents can check and download the result on the official website pseb.ac.in.

Tamanna, daughter of Narinder Kumar from Saraswati Senior Secondary School, Jaito (Faridkot), scored a perfect 600 out of 600, securing an impressive 100 per cent.

Girls recorded an overall pass percentage of 97.74 per cent as compared to boys with 95.42. A total of 2,62,996 students had appeared, of which 2,53,789 students passed.

How To Download Result?

Visit the official website pseb.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "Middle Examination Result-February 2026".

Enter your roll number or name and click on "Get Results".

The Class 8 board examination result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

PSEB Punjab Board Class 8 Result Download Link

Toppers, Statistics List Download Link

Punjab Board Class 8 Result Statistics