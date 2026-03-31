PSEB Punjab Board Class 5 And 8 Results 2026 To Be Declared Soon

How To Check Punjab Board Class 8 Results For 2026 Online
- Punjab School Education Board will release Class 6 and 8 results for 2026 soon
- Results are expected to be announced in the first week of April on pseb.ac.in
- Class 5 exams were held from February 7 to 27, Class 8 from March 6 to 12
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The Punjab School Education Board is expected to release Class 6 and 8 results for 2026 soon. Students can download them by visiting the official website, pseb.ac.in.
The board is expected to release the results in the first week of April. Based on previous years' results, the board has announced results in April.
Students can check the result by visiting the official website of the Punjab Education Board, pseb.ac.in, or the DigiLocker platform. The examination for Class 5 was held between February 7 and 27, and for Class 8, between March 6 and 12.
How to Check PSEB Class 8 Result 2026
- Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the link for "Class 8 Result 2026"
- Enter your roll number or full name in the required field
- Fill in the captcha code as shown
- Click on the "Find Results" button
- Your result will be displayed on the screen
- Download and print your marksheet for future reference