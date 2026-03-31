PSEB Punjab Board Class 5 And 8 Results 2026 To Be Declared Soon

The Punjab School Education Board is expected to release Class 6 and 8 results for 2026 soon. Students can download them by visiting the official website, pseb.ac.in.

The board is expected to release the results in the first week of April. Based on previous years' results, the board has announced results in April.

Students can check the result by visiting the official website of the Punjab Education Board, pseb.ac.in, or the DigiLocker platform. The examination for Class 5 was held between February 7 and 27, and for Class 8, between March 6 and 12.

How to Check PSEB Class 8 Result 2026