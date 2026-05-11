Punjab Board 10th Result 2026 Releasing Today At 12:30 PM, Ways To Check Marks Here

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to announce the PSEB 10th Result 2026 today at 12:30 PM. The board will first release the results during an official press conference, after which the result link will become active on the official website. This allows students to access their scorecards easily.

Students can check their Punjab Board Class 10 results online through the official website, DigiLocker, and even through SMS services.

Where to Check PSEB 10th Result 2026?

Students can view their PSEB 10th Result 2026 through both online and offline modes.

Online Modes

Official Website: pseb.ac.in

DigiLocker

Offline Mode

SMS Service

How to Check Punjab Board 10th Result 2026 Online?

Visit the official website of PSEB or Punjab India Results portal.

Click on the "Result" section available on the homepage.

Enter roll number or name in the login window.

Click on the submit button.

The Punjab Board 10th Result 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and print the marksheet for future use.

How to Check PSEB 10th Result 2026 Through DigiLocker?

Open DigiLocker app or website.

Log in using registered credentials

Select PSEB under the education section.

Enter the required details.

The marksheet will appear on the screen for download.

How to Check Punjab Board 10th Result 2026 Through SMS?

For students facing internet issues, PSEB has also provided the SMS facility. Students need to type PB10 followed by their roll number and send it to 5676750. The result will be delivered directly to the registered mobile number through SMS.



