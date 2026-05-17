"Won't Be Anything Left Of Them": Trump's "Clock Ticking" Warning To Iran

After Tehran's lukewarm response to the US' five-point list for Iran talks, Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning. The US president warned that there won't be anything left of Iran unless it agrees to a deal.

"For Iran, the Clock is ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE," US President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump's latest threat comes hours after he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday. The two leaders discussed the possibility of renewed fighting with Iran, while Trump also briefed Netanyahu on his recent visit to China, Israeli news outlet Kan reported.

Earlier, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported that the US had presented a five-point list, which included uranium transfer to Washington and put nuclear limits on Tehran.

Also read: Uranium Transfer, Nuclear Limits: US Sets 5 Conditions In Ongoing Iran Talks

According to the report, the US also refused to release even 25 per cent of Iran's frozen assets or pay for the damage inflicted on Iran during the war.

Earlier in its proposal, Iran called for an end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, a key point of contention with Israel. Tehran has also demanded US halt the naval blockade of Iranian ports.

It has been over a month since the US and Iran agreed to a fragile ceasefire deal, but further talks remain stalled as both sides refuse to concede on their demands. Meanwhile, ongoing efforts have failed to end a war that has choked the global energy supply, driving up oil prices and sending shockwaves through the markets.

The war has placed severe pressure on the American economy, fast becoming a weak spot for the Republican president ahead of the midterms in November. Officials familiar with the talks told Axios that while Trump wants a deal to end the conflict, Iran's rejection of his demands and its refusal to yield on its nuclear program have put the military option back on the table.