Trump Holds Off Iran Talks Until Tehran Is "Ready To Make A Deal": Reports

US President Donald Trump has asked his negotiating team to hold off talks with Iran until Tehran is "ready to make a deal", Al Jazeera reported, adding that there was no conflict within the administration's position on diplomatic engagement with Tehran.

The official told Al Jazeera that the US had been engaged in "positive talks" with Iran, but Trump had "decided to wait" before proceeding further.

"There is no conflict" in the US administration's approach towards talks with Iran, the official added.

The development comes amid conflicting statements from Washington and Tehran over the status of the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing tensions between the two countries.

Earlier on Tuesday (local time), Trump had contradicted Iran's position on the strategic waterway, stating that the naval blockade remained "in full force and effect" while the Strait of Hormuz was "open and operating".

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said there were no talks or discussions currently taking place with Tehran, adding that the Strait of Hormuz was operational and that naval mines had been removed or detonated.

"There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating," Trump said.

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had said Tehran would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the United States fulfils commitments under a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), including lifting the blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets and easing oil sanctions.

Ghalibaf said Iran's military and diplomatic tracks would work together in response to what he described as US violations of commitments, warning of a stronger response if tensions escalated.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route, has remained at the centre of rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, with both sides issuing conflicting statements over its current status.

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