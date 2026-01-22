Krushna Abhishek Breaks Silence On Govinda's "Forced" Insult Claim: "He's A Legend, Has Next Level Thoughts"

Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been at the centre of divorce rumours for quite some time now. In a past interview, Sunita revealed that her husband was allegedly involved with an actress who wanted money from the actor. Breaking his silence on the matter, Govinda claimed that his wife and loved ones were being used in a “big conspiracy” against him.

Govinda also dragged his nephew, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, into the matter. The 62-year-old alleged that Krushna was “forced” to insult him on television. Now, Krushna has finally reacted to the statement.

Krushna, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, said, “I love Govinda mama and respect him. He's a legend and has next-level thoughts. So maybe that's the reason why he sees stuff on a different level. The same statement can look positive or sarcastic to different people. I take it in a positive way.”

Govinda shared his side of the story in an interview with the news agency ANI.

"What I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem. So today, I'm responding. I was told that people in my family might be unknowingly involved and they won't realise they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy," he told the media outlet.

Govinda added, “Even if you see Krushna Abhishek's TV programmes, you will notice how writers would make him say things that would insult me. I told him that he is being used to insult me and told him to be cautious of this. When I warned Krushna, Sunita would get upset. Also, I don't know when these people would get upset with each other and when they are okay with each other.”

In conclusion, the actor requested his family members to refrain from making public statements.

“I want to request not to create circumstances in my life that suffocate me. I request this especially from my own family,” he said.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married since 1987. The couple are proud parents to daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan.