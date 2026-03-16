Sean Penn, Oscars 2026 Best Supporting Actor Winner, Skips Academy Awards

Sean Penn has built one of the most decorated careers in contemporary acting, and he has added another Oscar to the list.

On Sunday, Penn won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's political drama One Battle After Another. He delivered a commanding portrayal of a seasoned power broker navigating the shifting loyalties and ideological battles at the center of the film.

Penn did not attend the Oscars.

“He couldn't be here tonight, or he didn't want to,” Kieran Culkin said after announcing Penn as the winner.

In the movie, Penn plays a calculating strategist whose decades of experience in political movements give him both influence and scars. His character carries the weight of past victories and failures, offering sharp insights while quietly pulling strings behind the scenes. The performance blends Penn's trademark intensity with moments of restraint, delivering a standout performance among the film's talented ensemble.

The win marks Penn's third Academy Award.

The actor previously won two Academy Awards for best actor for Clint Eastwood's 2003 crime drama Mystic River and for portraying San Francisco politician and LGBTQ rights pioneer Harvey Milk in Gus Van Sant's 2008 biopic Milk.

Penn first gained attention in the 1980s, with films including Fast Times at Ridgemont High, but quickly established himself as one of Hollywood's most fearless dramatic actors. Over the decades he has delivered acclaimed performances in films such as Dead Man Walking, Carlito's Way, The Thin Red Line, and I Am Sam.

His performance in One Battle After Another adds another acclaimed role to a career defined by intense and transformative performances.

Other nominees included cast member Delroy Lindo, Benicio Del Toro, Jacob Elordi and Stellan Skarsgård.

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