After 'Communal' Remark, AR Rahman Says How Messages Got 'Corrupted' On The Way

A.R. Rahman has been dominating headlines after saying that work has slowed for him in the Hindi film industry over the last eight years. He attributed this to a "power shift" in the industry and implied a "communal" outlook. He later clarified that his intentions were misunderstood.

Days after the communal remark—which ignited social media conversations—Rahman said the problem with the world is how messages get "corrupted" along the way.

"This is a good exercise to see how information gets misunderstood. Different states, different cultures. The problem with the world is this: how messages get corrupted on the way," he said in the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Rahman, along with the cast of Gandhi Talks—Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth—were present on the show.

Rahman's Clarification on Communal Remark

After incessant scrutiny over his remark, A.R. Rahman shared a video on Instagram on January 18, clarifying that he never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments.

"Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating, and honoring a culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher, and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honor, and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt," Rahman said.

The clarification comes after Rahman said work from the Hindi film industry had slowed for him in recent years. He attributed this change to "shifting power dynamics" over the last eight years and possibly to what he described as "a communal thing" in a recent interview with the BBC Asian Network.

Elaborating on that shift, the composer added: "People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, 'Oh, that's great, rest for me, I can chill out with my family.'"

In recent times, Rahman has composed music for Ponniyin Selvan: I and II, Pathu Thala, Maamannan, Ayalaan, Lal Salaam, Raayan, Kadhalikka Neramillai, and Thug Life in Tamil; Shikara, 99 Songs, Dil Bechara, Mimi, Atrangi Re, Heropanti 2, and Tere Ishk Mein in Bollywood; and Malayankunju in Malayalam.