<i>Dhoom</i> Actor Rimi Sen Reveals One 'Bitter Life Truth' At Dubai Event: "<i>Sab Paise Ka Khel Hai Babu Bhaiya</i>"

Rimi Sen, who rose to fame in the early 2000s through films such as Hungama, Dhoom, Golmaal, Phir Hera Pheri and Johnny Gaddar, gradually faded from the Hindi film industry. Rimi is now back in the news after shifting her career to real estate in Dubai. Recently, she was a guest speaker at an event organised by Dubai-based real estate group Mytra Official, where she spoke about how she has realised in life that there's nothing above money.

Rimi Sen said, "Main ne zindagi mein bas ek hi cheez sikhi hai, yeh sab paise ka khel hai Babu Bhaiya. Paise ke upar kuch bhi nahi hai. Agar life mein paise kamane hai, toh dream kya, jo bhi follow karna hai, karo. Apne morals, values, principles follow kar ke, maan ke, sahi se follow karo. Aur jitna ho sake paise kamao, kyunki paise ke agey kuch bhi nahi hai. (I've learned just one thing in life, Babu Bhaiya: everything is a game of money. Nothing is above money. If you want to earn money in life, forget dreams—follow whatever you need to, do it. Follow your morals, values, and principles properly, with conviction. And earn as much money as you can, because nothing matters more than money.)"

She continued, "Paise ke agey izzat bhi nahi hai, paise ke agey relation bhi nahi hai. Yeh ek bitter truth hai jo hum sab jaante hain. Aur hum ab yahan, apne desh chhod ke, apne logon ko chhod ke, yahan paise hi kamane aaye hain. Better prospects ke liye. Toh uske liye jitne bhi effort daalne hain, daaliye. Jo bhi profession change karna hai, kijiye. Jo aapke liye work karta hai kijiye, jo work nahi karta woh immediately chhod dijiye. Kyunki waqt kabhi wapas nahi aata.("Money comes before honor, money comes before relationships. This is a bitter truth we all know. And now here we are, leaving our country, leaving our people behind, just to earn money. For better prospects. So, put in whatever effort it takes. Change whatever profession you need to. Do what works for you, and drop what doesn't—immediately. Because time never comes back.)"

Why Rimi Sen Left Bollywood

Rimi is now back in the news after shifting her career to real estate in Dubai. Speaking on Buildcaps Real Estate LLC's podcast, she explained that she chose to leave Bollywood because she felt that women in the industry had limited career longevity.

Rimi said, "I feel like the career timeline in the film industry isn't long, especially for women. The men tend to rule it, because it's a male-dominated industry. Aaj bhi Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan raj karte hain wahan pe itne saalon se (Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan rule even today). It has been around 25-30 years."

"And the same heroines who worked with them are now supporting cast, or playing their mothers. So I had planned beforehand to work in the industry, do events and films, make as much money as possible, and then venture into production," added Rimi.

She further said, "I produced Budhia Singh (2016), which won a National Award. But I soon ventured into business. I am safer now, I don't have the pressure of being in front of a camera or wasting time. At the end of the day, you want financial security and freedom."

Rimi was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's actioner Shagird, which was released in 2011.

