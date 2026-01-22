Rimi Sen On Leaving Bollywood: <i>"Aaj Bhi Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Raj Karte Hain"</i>

Rimi Sen, who rose to fame in the early 2000s through films such as Hungama, Dhoom, Golmaal, Phir Hera Pheri and Johnny Gaddar, gradually faded from the Hindi film industry. Over time, her on-screen appearances declined, and she eventually moved away from acting.

Rimi is now back in the news after shifting her career to real estate in Dubai. Speaking on Buildcaps Real Estate LLC's podcast, she explained that she chose to leave Bollywood because she felt that women in the industry had limited career longevity.

What Rimi Sen Said

Rimi said, "I feel like the career timeline in the film industry isn't long, especially for women. The men tend to rule it, because it's a male-dominated industry. Aaj bhi Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan raj karte hain wahan pe itne saalon se (Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan rule even today). It has been around 25-30 years."

"And the same heroines who worked with them are now supporting cast, or playing their mothers. So I had planned beforehand to work in the industry, do events and films, make as much money as possible, and then venture into production," added Rimi.



She further said, "I produced Budhia Singh (2016), which won a National Award. But I soon ventured into business. I am safer now, I don't have the pressure of being in front of a camera or wasting time. At the end of the day, you want financial security and freedom."

Rimi was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's actioner Shagird, which was released in 2011.



Also Read: Dhoom Actor Rimi Sen Is Now A Real Estate Agent In Dubai