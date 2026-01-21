<i>Dhoom</i> Actor Rimi Sen Is Now A Real Estate Agent In Dubai. She Had Botox, Fillers Too

In the early 2000s, Rimi Sen became a household name, courtesy her advert with Aamir Khan and her constant presence in films like Hungama, Dhoom, Golmaal, Phir Hera Pheri, Johnny Gaddar, and many more. Like many other actors in the Hindi film industry, Rimi's screen presence gradually decreased. Eventually, she stepped away from the limelight. She's back in the headlines after transitioning her career to the real estate business in Dubai.

In a recent interview, Rimi Sen shared how Dubai has been welcoming and how she has gained a foothold in the cut-throat real estate business.

In a conversation with Buildcaps Real Estate LLC, she said, "Dubai is very welcoming, which is why 95% of the population here consists of expatriates, while the rest are Emiratis. Dubai has welcomed everyone warmly—there are mosques here, there are temples too. They think about everyone, and the city's major focus is on how to make people's lives better, easier, and more comfortable.

"This is something we don't really see in our country, because the government keeps changing policies overnight, making people's lives more difficult. There are thousands of taxes, endless complications, and it is no longer a business-friendly nation."

Rimi added, "The real estate market here functions smoothly because there is discipline. You have to work only with agents and agencies. Developers do their work, agencies do their part, and there is a proper system in place."

She also addressed the difference in perception about agents in India and Dubai. She said agents are treated on par with financial consultants in Dubai. "In India, if you ask for two months' brokerage, people look at you as if you have committed a crime," Rimi said.

Rimi Sen on Botox and Fillers

Two years ago, Rimi Sen became a topic on social media due to her unrecognizable looks in Instagram pictures. When the internet jumped to the conclusion that she had gone under the knife, Rimi told Hindustan Times, "If people feel that I have had plastic surgery, and if they feel that in a good way, then it's very good for me. Without even getting plastic surgery done, people are still talking. I have only had fillers, Botox, and PRP treatment done—nothing else."

Responding to trolls, Rimi added, "Maybe people saw my latest pictures and felt that my skin looked good. Anyone can look good by using these treatments and maintaining discipline. But if you think what I have done is bad, then tell me how I can correct it, so I can tell my doctors where they are going wrong."

Rimi's last film appearance was in 2011 in Tigmanshu Dhulia's actioner Shagird.