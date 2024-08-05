Rimi Sen Reacts To Plastic Surgery Rumours: "Got Fillers, Botox, PRP Treatment Done, Nothing Else"

Rimi Sen has been trending a great deal after a Reddit thread claimed that she has undergone plastic surgery. Rimi's pictures from a recent transformation went viral. Collages consisting of before and after pictures of Rimi Sen also were doing the rounds on social media. Amid the rumours, when Rimi Sen was asked to share the truth by Hindustan Times, the actor said, "Agar logon ko aisa lag raha hai ki maine plastic surgery karvayi hai (If people feel that I have done plastic surgery)... if it's in a good way, it's very good for me. Bina plastic surgery karaye bina hi log bol rahe hain (Without going under the knife, people are talking about this). I have only got fillers, Botox, PRP treatment done, nothing else."

Elaborating more on her treatments and future plans, the Dhoom 2 actor said, "One shouldn't need to get plastic surgery done unless someone is on the run after committing any crime! There are so many good doctors outside India, who are very good at facelifts. I too want to get it done, but I will think about it after I cross the age of 50. Abhi inn sab se kaam chal raha hai (As of the now, these are enough)."

Talking about the medical help, the actor added, "They help me a lot to look good. Shayad logon ko meri latest pics mein skin achha lag raha hoga mera (People are loving my skin in this recent pictures). Anyone can look good by using these things, and having discipline. But if you are calling what I have done bad, then tell me how can I correct it, so I can tell my doctors where they are going wrong. I can say isko correct kar do (I can ask them to correct it)."

Rimi Sen is known for films like Hungama, Dhoom 2, Hattrick, Johnny Gaddaar, De Taali, to name a few. She also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. She was last seen in the film Shagird.