'I Was A Money-Making Machine': Why Rimi Sen Joined Showbiz At 14

Actress Rimi Sen, best known for her roles in films such as Hungama and Dhoom, opened up about her tumultuous journey in films in a recent interview with Times Now Digital. Rimi Sen, who is currently on a sabbatical from films, talked about joining the entertainment industry as a teenager. She revealed financial problems forced her to start taking up modelling and acting jobs in Kolkata. "I started working when I was a child, I was in school, and I struggled a lot because I had financial issues at a very early age," the Times Now article, which reported she was all of 14 at that time, quoted her as saying.

"Tab toh kaam kar rahi thi, I was like a money-making machine, my focus was money and financial stability. And then this was a very nice platform," Rimi Sen said and added that she consciously became part of the entertainment industry because of necessity and not because she wanted fame: "I wasn't looking at fame, stardom, and attention, I never wanted that."

In the interview, Rimi said that she's been missing from the film scenario because she's still on the look out for roles of her choice. She would rather be a producer or a director than be in front of the camera for a role not suited to her. "Actually, I didn't want to act, I wanted to become a producer or a director or something. I wanted to make my kind of movies, I wasn't happy with the kind of roles which I was getting," she said.

Rimi Sen debuted as a producer with the award winning 2016 movie Budhia Singh - Born To Run. The film won the Best Children's Film National Award in 2016. Rimi Sen was last seen in 2011 movie Shagird. In 2015, she briefly featured as a contestant on Bigg Boss 9. Rimi Sen also has films such as Baghban, Garam Masala, Johnny Gaddaar and Horn 'Ok' Pleassss on her resume.