'Noisy Sunroof, Screen Lags': Actor Wants 50 Crores For 'Faulty' Land Rover

Rimi Sen is demanding compensation of Rs 50 crore.

Bollywood actor Rimi Sen has sued car company Land Rover for Rs 50 crore for allegedly facing issues with her car. Ms Sen purchased the car for Rs 92 lakh in 2020. In her complaint, she accused Land Rover of mental harassment over repairs related to the car.

The vehicle was purchased from Satish Motors Pvt. Ltd., an authorised dealer for Jaguar Land Rover, with a warranty valid until January 2023. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the car remained largely unused until restrictions were lifted. When Ms Sen began using the vehicle extensively, she allegedly encountered numerous defects. These included issues with the sunroof, sound system, and rear-end camera.

In her complaint, Ms Sen claimed that on August 25 in 2022 the malfunctioning rear-end camera led to the car colliding with a pillar. Despite notifying the dealers about these issues, Ms Sen claims that they were dismissive, asking for evidence before addressing her complaints. This led to a cycle of repairs where one problem was allegedly fixed, only for another to arise.

The legal notice filed by Ms Sen claims that the car is defective, both in manufacturing and in its subsequent maintenance by the authorised dealer. She contends that the car has been sent for repairs over ten times, yet it remains faulty, causing her mental harassment and significant inconvenience.

Ms Sen is demanding compensation of Rs 50 crore for the mental harassment she endured, as well as an additional Rs 10 lakh to cover legal expenses. She also seeks the replacement of the defective car.