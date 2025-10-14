Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition Launched In India At Rs 1.30 Crore

Land Rover recently unveiled the Defender 110 Trophy Edition, paying homage to its legendary 'Camel Trophy' heritage. This version incorporates several design cues and features inspired by the original Camel Trophy vehicles, known for conquering some of the world's harshest terrains. It comes equipped with dedicated off-road accessories and classic retro-themed paintwork. Now, the brand has announced the price of the Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition, which is Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom).

Under the hood of the Defender 110 Trophy Edition lies a 3.0-liter inline-six twin-turbo diesel engine, delivering 350hp and 700Nm of torque. This powerhouse is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and comes equipped with standard four-wheel drive. According to Land Rover, the SUV can sprint from 0 to 100kph in just 6.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 191kph.

Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition

Talking about the overall design, the Defender 110 Trophy edition carries the silhouette from the standard Defender model. However, it now gets Sandglow Yellow and Keswick Green exterior shades. The body color is complemented with contrasting black accents on the roof, bonnet, scuff plates, side cladding, and wheel arches.

The Defender 110 Trophy Edition is exclusively equipped with 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels, paired with a choice of all-season or all-terrain tyres. Buyers can further enhance its off-road credentials with optional accessories such as a heavy-duty roof rack, black deployable side ladder, side-mounted panniers for extra storage, and a black-finished snorkel. Additionally, customers have the option to apply a matte protective film, available in both colour variants of the Defender 110 Trophy.

Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition- Interior

On the inside, the Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition retains the premium appeal with new Ebony Windsor leather seat upholstery, Trophy-branded illuminated sill plates, also the exposed crossbeam is finished in the chosen exterior color.