How Much Gold Needed To Buy Land Rover? Harsh Goenka Calculates!

Gold prices have surged to a record high, sparking widespread discussion across the nation - from common man to influential business leaders. On this note, the chairman of Mumbai-headquartered RPG Enterprises - Harsh Goenka, took it to the social media platform X, explaining the car equivalent of 1 kilogram of Gold since 1980.

Harsh Goenka's post explains that the price of 1 kilogram of the precious metal can buy you a Land Rover now, as it is close to Rs 1.25 Crore currently. In the coming years, the prices could see a massive increase, the post indicates.

1990: 1kg gold = Maruti 800

2000: 1kg gold = Esteem

2005: 1kg gold = Innova

2010: 1kg gold = Fortuner

2019: 1kg gold = BMW

2025: 1kg gold = Land Rover



Lesson: Keep the 1kg gold- in 2030 it may equal a Rolls Royce car and in 2040 a private jet🛩️! 😀 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 12, 2025

Talking of the most-affordable Land Rover car in the Indian market currently - Discovery Sport, its prices start from Rs 63.37 lakh, ex-showroom. However, we believe that Goenka was talking about the Land Rover Defender, which starts from Rs 98 lakh, ex-showroom, and its on-road price for a decently-spec'd trim is close to Rs 1.25 crore in the country.

As regards for Rolls-Royce, the company currently sells the Ghost Series II as its entry-level saloon in India with prices commencing from Rs 8.95 crore, ex-showroom. As per Harsh Goenka's statement, to buy the luxury saloon with 1 Kg of Gold, the unit price has to register an increment of over 7 folds in the next 5 years.