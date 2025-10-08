JLR Resumes Production After Month-Long Cyber Attack Disruption

JLR (Jaguar Land Rover), the Tata Group-owned luxury car maker, has confirmed that it will restart production from today (October 8th) in a phased manner. The brand paused its production line on September 1st due to a cybersecurity breach. The cyber attack disrupted the brand's global supply chain for about a month.

Now that JLR has announced the restart of its production, the brand is set to get back on track soon. Additionally, JLR has also announced a program to fast-track payments to its direct suppliers. With this, the brand is aiming to stabilize its supply network and support partners affected by the cyber disruption.

JLR's production disruption has had a ripple effect on its supply chain, placing smaller vendors in a vulnerable position. As reported by the BBC, the company's UK manufacturing plants directly employ nearly 30,000 individuals, with another 100,000 linked to its supply network. Additionally, around 60,000 people depend on the spending power of these workers, highlighting the broader economic impact.

Nearly a month-long production halt has affected Jaguar Land Rover's volumes. The brand confirmed that the wholesale volumes for the second quarter were 66,165 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV ('CJLR')), down 24.2 percent year-on-year and down 24.2 percent compared to Q1 FY26. The overall mix of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender models was 76.7 percent of total wholesale volumes in Q2 FY26, down from 77.2 percent in the prior quarter and up from 67.0 percent year-on-year, reflecting the prioritization of JLR's most profitable models.