2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Variant-Wise Features Explained

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo has been launched at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With the update, the Mahindra Bolero Neo has got a host of new highlights on the exterior, interior, and feature updates. However, the mechanical specs have been retained from the older model. Here is a variants-wise detail and price list of the new Mahindra Bolero Neo that you must check out.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo: Specs

Under the hood, the 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo retains the power mill from the older iteration. It gets a 1.5-liter mHawk diesel engine, producing about 100 bhp and 260 Nm of torque, with options for manual or automatic transmission.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo: Variant And Price

Mahindra Bolero Neo interior

Mahindra Bolero Neo N4

Launched at a price tag of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 gets the following features:

New grille

New color- Concrete Grey

New interior theme- Mocha Brown

RideFlo Tech

Twin-pod LCD instrument cluster

7-seats (Vinyl)

Eco mode

Two airbags (driver and co-driver)

ABS+EBD

Mahindra Bolero Neo N8

The Mahindra Bolero Neo N8 is available at a price tag of Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and has the following features above the N4 variant:

New colors- Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey

Fabric seats

Foldable 2nd row

Music player (Bluetooth, USB, AUX)

Steering-mounted audio control

Mahindra Bolero Neo N10

The Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 is tagged at an ex-showroom price of Rs 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets the following features above the Bolero Neo N8:

R-15 silver alloy wheels

USB-C Type charging port

22.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Height-adjustable driver seat

Cruise control

Foglamps

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

ISOFIX mounts

Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O)

The Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) has been launched at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Above the N10 variant, it gets additional features like the Multi Terrain Technology (MTT) and leatherette upholstery.

Mahindra Bolero N11

The Mahindra Bolero N11 has a host of features above the N10 (O) and is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).