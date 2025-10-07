2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Variant-Wise Features Explained

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo has been launched at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With the update, the Mahindra Bolero Neo has got a host of new highlights on the exterior, interior, and feature updates. However, the mechanical specs have been retained from the older model. Here is a variants-wise detail and price list of the new Mahindra Bolero Neo that you must check out.
2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo: Specs
Under the hood, the 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo retains the power mill from the older iteration. It gets a 1.5-liter mHawk diesel engine, producing about 100 bhp and 260 Nm of torque, with options for manual or automatic transmission.
2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo: Variant And Price
Mahindra Bolero Neo N4
Launched at a price tag of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 gets the following features:
- New grille
- New color- Concrete Grey
- New interior theme- Mocha Brown
- RideFlo Tech
- Twin-pod LCD instrument cluster
- 7-seats (Vinyl)
- Eco mode
- Two airbags (driver and co-driver)
- ABS+EBD
Mahindra Bolero Neo N8
The Mahindra Bolero Neo N8 is available at a price tag of Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and has the following features above the N4 variant:
- New colors- Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey
- Fabric seats
- Foldable 2nd row
- Music player (Bluetooth, USB, AUX)
- Steering-mounted audio control
Mahindra Bolero Neo N10
The Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 is tagged at an ex-showroom price of Rs 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets the following features above the Bolero Neo N8:
- R-15 silver alloy wheels
- USB-C Type charging port
- 22.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Height-adjustable driver seat
- Cruise control
- Foglamps
- Electrically adjustable ORVMs
- ISOFIX mounts
Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O)
The Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) has been launched at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Above the N10 variant, it gets additional features like the Multi Terrain Technology (MTT) and leatherette upholstery.
Mahindra Bolero N11
The Mahindra Bolero N11 has a host of features above the N10 (O) and is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
- Dual-tone color
- R16 Dark Metallic Grey alloy wheels
- New interior theme- Lunar Grey
- Rear view camera
