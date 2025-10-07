Advertisement

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Variant-Wise Features Explained

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo has been launched at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With the update, it has got a host of new exterior, interior highlights, and features.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Variant-Wise Features Explained
Mahindra Bolero Neo

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo has been launched at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With the update, the Mahindra Bolero Neo has got a host of new highlights on the exterior, interior, and feature updates. However, the mechanical specs have been retained from the older model. Here is a variants-wise detail and price list of the new Mahindra Bolero Neo that you must check out.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo: Specs

Under the hood, the 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo retains the power mill from the older iteration. It gets a 1.5-liter mHawk diesel engine, producing about 100 bhp and 260 Nm of torque, with options for manual or automatic transmission.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo: Variant And Price

Mahindra Bolero Neo interior

Mahindra Bolero Neo interior

Mahindra Bolero Neo N4

Launched at a price tag of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 gets the following features: 

  • New grille
  • New color- Concrete Grey 
  • New interior theme- Mocha Brown
  • RideFlo Tech
  • Twin-pod LCD instrument cluster
  • 7-seats (Vinyl)
  • Eco mode
  • Two airbags (driver and co-driver)
  • ABS+EBD

Mahindra Bolero Neo N8

The Mahindra Bolero Neo N8 is available at a price tag of Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and has the following features above the N4 variant:

Also Read: 2025 Mahindra Bolero Variant-Wise Features Explained

  • New colors- Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey
  • Fabric seats
  • Foldable 2nd row
  • Music player (Bluetooth, USB, AUX)
  • Steering-mounted audio control

Mahindra Bolero Neo N10

The Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 is tagged at an ex-showroom price of Rs 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets the following features above the Bolero Neo N8:

  • R-15 silver alloy wheels
  • USB-C Type charging port
  • 22.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Height-adjustable driver seat
  • Cruise control
  • Foglamps
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • ISOFIX mounts

Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O)

The Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) has been launched at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Above the N10 variant, it gets additional features like the Multi Terrain Technology (MTT) and leatherette upholstery.

Mahindra Bolero N11

The Mahindra Bolero N11 has a host of features above the N10 (O) and is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

  • Dual-tone color
  • R16 Dark Metallic Grey alloy wheels
  • New interior theme- Lunar Grey
  • Rear view camera
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Mahindra Bolero Neo, Mahindra Bolero Neo Launch, Mahindra Bolero Neo Price
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com