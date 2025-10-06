2025 Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo Launched In India: Price, Specs, And More

Mahindra has launched the updated versions of the Bolero and the Bolero Neo in India. The Mahindra Bolero has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Bolero Neo is tagged at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 Bolero duo hosts a bunch of changes on the outside, as well as the inside; however, it remains unchanged mechanically.

During the launch, Mahindra claimed that the brand has recorded sales of 1.68 million units of the Bolero models, which in itself speaks volumes about the nameplate's popularity in the country's market.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Duo- Bolero & Bolero Neo

2025 Mahindra Bolero: Specs

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero borrows the power unit from the previous iteration. It is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine that produces 75bhp and 210Nm torque.

2025 Mahindra Bolero: Exterior

Diving into the details, the Mahindra Bolero retains the overall silhouette. However, it now gets a new grille with five slats, fog lamps, newly designed alloy wheels, and more. Also, one of the major highlights of the Mahindra Bolero is that the brand has added a new color, which is Stealth black, that gives it an aggressive appearance.

2025 Mahindra Bolero: Interior

On the inside, the Mahindra Bolero gets a refreshed cabin with leatherette upholstery and a mesh design on the seats for air flow. The basic interior functions can be navigated through the steering-mounted audio control and other functions. It also gets a 17.8 cm infotainment unit.

2025 Mahindra Bolero: Variant And Price

The Mahindra Bolero now gets a new range-topping B8 variant priced at Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Variant Price (ex-showroom) B4 Rs 7.99 lakh B6 Rs 8.69 lakh B6 (O) Rs 9.09 lakh B8 Rs 9.69 lakh



2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo: Specs

Under the hood, the 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo retains the power mill from the current iteration. It gets a 1.5-liter mHawk diesel engine, producing about 100 bhp and 260 Nm of torque, with options for manual or automatic transmission.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo: Exterior



The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo largely resembles its older model. However, the major exterior highlights include a newly designed grille with vertical slats, newly designed R16 alloy wheels. Also, the 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo has been updated with a new color on the palette called Jeans Blue.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo: Interior

On the inside, the updated Mahindra Bolero Neo gets a refreshed cabin with leatherette upholstery and mesh patterns, as to the Bolero. However, the top-end variant gets a Lunar grey color theme, while the lower variants get a Mocha brown theme that gives it a more premium feel on the inside. With the update, the Mahidta Bolero Neo also gets a rear-view camera and a 22.9 cm infotainment unit.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Interior

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo: Variants And Price

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo gets a new variant, N11. Here is a variant-wise price list:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) N4 Rs 8.49 lakh N8 Rs 9.29 lakh N10 Rs 9.79 lakh N11 Rs 9.99 lakh

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo get the advanced ride & handling tech- RideFlo that claims to deliver enhanced stability & control, with improved suspension architecture, engineered for any terrain.