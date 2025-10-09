Karwa Chauth 2025: Check Gold Rates In Your City

Gold prices in India saw a slight decline on Thursday ahead of the Karwa Chauth festival on October 10. After touching record highs earlier this month, rates on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) dropped marginally, though prices remain high overall.

According to market data, December gold futures on MCX were trading at Rs 1,22,795 per 10 grams, down by Rs 414 or 0.34 per cent.

Silver futures also declined by Rs 1,124 or 0.75 per cent, trading at Rs 1,48,731 per kilogram.

A gold future is an agreement to buy or sell a specific amount of gold at a predetermined price on a set date in the future. It lets investors or traders lock in prices without immediately buying physical gold.

In India, festive demand typically increases in October and November, which could keep prices firm in the coming weeks.

Gold Prices In Major Indian Cities (per 10 grams)

Delhi: 24 Karat - Rs 1,24,300 | 22 Karat - Rs 1,13,950

Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru: 24K - Rs 1,24,150 | 22K - Rs 1,13,800

Chennai: 24K - Rs 1,24,370 | 22K - Rs 1,14,000

Jaipur, Lucknow: 24K - Rs 1,24,300 | 22K - Rs 1,13,950

Hyderabad: 24K - Rs 1,24,150 | 22K - Rs 1,13,800

Ahmedabad: 24K - Rs 1,24,200 | 22K - Rs 1,13,850

So far this year, gold prices have risen by nearly 51 per cent, supported by expectations of global interest rate cuts, central bank purchases, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Tips While Buying Gold In 2025

Buying gold, especially during festivals, needs some careful thought. Here are the main points to consider:

Purity: Always buy BIS-hallmarked gold to ensure quality.

Price: Check daily gold rates on trusted platforms before buying.

Making Charges: These differ between jewellers and affect the final price.

Type of Gold: Decide if you want jewellery, coins, or digital gold like ETFs or Sovereign Gold Bonds.

Storage: For physical gold, use safe storage options like lockers or safes.

Many jewellers offer festive discounts or zero making charge deals during peak seasons.