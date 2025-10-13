Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Tests 'Made-In-India' Mappls Navigation App: Video

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tested the 'Made-In-India' navigation app- Mappls on Saturday. The application has been developed by MapmyIndia, and it garnered praise from the minister, as he explained the functions of the application that match the global benchmark set by navigation apps like Google Maps.

Mappls, developed by MapmyIndia, is an Indian navigation app that provides voice-guided directions, real-time traffic information, and hyper-local search capabilities. It is rapidly gaining popularity across the country as a robust Swadeshi alternative to Google Maps. With the Union Minister himself testing the functionality, the navigation app is expected to gain further traction among the users.

Apart from the basic features mentioned above, Mappls also supports other functions like 3D junction views, real-time driving alerts, it also provides live updates on traffic signals and CCTV camera points. One other key feature of the Indian application is that users can also calculate the trip costs in advance.

Swadeshi ‘Mappls' by MapmyIndia 🇮🇳



Good features…must try! pic.twitter.com/bZOPgvrCxW — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 11, 2025

Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a video on his official X handle (formerly Twitter), offering a detailed look into the application's features. In the video, he highlighted the app's 3D junction view, which helps users identify the correct path when approaching complex road scenarios such as underpasses, overbridges, or standard roadways.

Also, Vaishnaw announced that an MoU between Indian Railways and Mappls will soon be signed, opening the door for the app's technology to be used in railway systems.